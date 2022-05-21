May 21, 2022
Boxing News

Weights from Atlanta

Img 20220520 221222

Weights from Buckhead Fight Club, Atlanta, GA

Nicky Vitone 146.6 vs Raymond Chacon 139
Steve Moore 141.6 vs Matthew Knauss 141.6
Billy Williams 208.5 vs Jeremiah Cotton 233.2
Joshua Flannagan 133 vs Devonte Stevenson 134.8
Dante Williams 211.6 vs Justin Richwine 267.6
Jamison Shaw 151 vs Marquez Greer 152
Marco Quinones 143.4 vs Joe Gibson 147.2
Keedric White 132.2 vs Gino Montoya 135
Morgan Griggie 151.6 vs Luis Peña 157

Promoter: Jeter Promotions (Tony & Christen Jeter)
Matchmaker: Xavier Toliver

Ex-IBF champ Oguni, OPBF champ Kurihara draw

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>