Weights from Buckhead Fight Club, Atlanta, GA
Nicky Vitone 146.6 vs Raymond Chacon 139
Steve Moore 141.6 vs Matthew Knauss 141.6
Billy Williams 208.5 vs Jeremiah Cotton 233.2
Joshua Flannagan 133 vs Devonte Stevenson 134.8
Dante Williams 211.6 vs Justin Richwine 267.6
Jamison Shaw 151 vs Marquez Greer 152
Marco Quinones 143.4 vs Joe Gibson 147.2
Keedric White 132.2 vs Gino Montoya 135
Morgan Griggie 151.6 vs Luis Peña 157
Promoter: Jeter Promotions (Tony & Christen Jeter)
Matchmaker: Xavier Toliver