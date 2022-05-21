Weights from Atlanta Weights from Buckhead Fight Club, Atlanta, GA Nicky Vitone 146.6 vs Raymond Chacon 139

Steve Moore 141.6 vs Matthew Knauss 141.6

Billy Williams 208.5 vs Jeremiah Cotton 233.2

Joshua Flannagan 133 vs Devonte Stevenson 134.8

Dante Williams 211.6 vs Justin Richwine 267.6

Jamison Shaw 151 vs Marquez Greer 152

Marco Quinones 143.4 vs Joe Gibson 147.2

Keedric White 132.2 vs Gino Montoya 135

Morgan Griggie 151.6 vs Luis Peña 157 Promoter: Jeter Promotions (Tony & Christen Jeter)

Matchmaker: Xavier Toliver Ex-IBF champ Oguni, OPBF champ Kurihara draw Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

