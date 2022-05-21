By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

In a sensational encounter, former IBF 122-pound champ Yukinori Oguni (21-2-2, 8 KOs), 121.75, returned to action after a three-year hiatus due to a very serious hand injury, looked very sharp and swift, but was held to a technical draw with current OPBF bantam ruler Keita Kurihara (16-6-1, 14 KOs), 121.75, at 2:40 of the fourth round on Friday in Tokyo, Japan. The 34-year-old ex-champ Oguni was surprisingly as fast and keen as in his prime when he dethroned previously unbeaten IBF 122-pound titlist Yonatan Guzman in 2016. Oguni, an upright stylist, was leading on points: 30-27 twice, 29-28 at the point of stoppage caused by Oguni’s bad bleeding on the forehead after an accidental butt. Kurihara, a KO artist at 29, began to display his power punching, but the battle was abruptly halted with Oguni’s laceration to the crowd’s disappointment.

Promoter: Ichiriki Promotions.

