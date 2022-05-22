The return of Cuban boxing to professionalism, after 60 years, was historic on Friday night at the Palenque of the San Marcos National Fair in Aguascalientes, Mexico. Of the six participants, all won convincingly, five of them by way of knockout. Among the combatants were three of the four Cuban gold medal winners in the Tokyo Olympics (Julio César la Cruz, Arlen Lopez, and Rionel Iglesias).

Results:

Arlen López KO1 Fernando Galván (light heavyweight)

Rionel Iglesias KO2 Brandón Pérez (super welterweight)

Feliciano Hernández KO4 Juan Carlos Raygoza (super middleweight)

Osvel Caballero KO4 Jhosman Reyes (super featherweight)

Lázaro Álvarez W6 Francisco Mercado (super lightweight)

Julio César la Cruz KO2 Devis Casseres (cruiserweight)

In the main event, former IBF super middleweight champion Jose Uzcategui (32-4, 27 KOs) demolished Felipe Romero (21-20-1, 15 KOs) in two.