May 21, 2022
Mayweather-Moore Exhibition Results

Ring legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather beat up on former sparring partner “Dangerous” Don Moore in an eight round exhibition on Saturday night at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. No decision rendered. The pay-per-view event was originally scheduled for last week on the helipad in a high-rise hotel in Dubai.

MMA legend turned boxer Anderson Silva outclassed MMA fighter Bruno Machado over eight rounds in a boxing exhibition. No decision rendered.

Former two-division world champion Badou Jack (26-3-3, 16 KOs) needed just 46 seconds to lay out Hany “Egyptian Hurricane” Atiyo (16-5, 12 KOs) in a sanctioned fight.

