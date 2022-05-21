The knockout streak of WBC #3 bridgerweight Alen “The Savage” Babic (11-0, 10 KOs) came to an end as he went the full ten with rugged WBC #15 rated Adam Balski (16-2, 9 KOs) in claiming the vacant WBC silver title. A Balski left hook dropped the all-action Babic 15 seconds into round one. Babic resumed his relentless attack and progressively busted up the rugged Balski. At the end of round nine, Balski staggered Babic with a shot after the bell. Balski was deducted a point. In the last round, both slugged it out. Scores were 97-91, 97-91, 95-93.

Super lightweight Robbie Davies Jr (23-3, 15 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over Javier “Intocable” Molina (22-5, 9 KOs) to retain his WBA Continental title. Mostly tactical fight. Molina rocked Davis in round eight, but let him off the hook. Scores were 96-94, 96-94 Davies, 97-94 Molina.