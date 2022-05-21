By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught with former 130lb champ Jamel Herring on the eve of his comeback fight, after losing the title to Shakur Stevenson, as he faces the undefeated Jamaine Ortiz on the Janibek-Dignum Top Rank card Saturday night at the Resorts World Event Center in Las Vegas and shown live on ESPN. Herring discussed his fight and relationship with the young, phenom Stevenson, the call he received to fight George Kambosos Jr. in case Devin Haney fell through and working with new trainer Manny Robles. And Herring also weighed in on the potential “Super Fight” between his old stablemate Terence “Bud” Crawford and his former Olympic teammate Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and so much more in this exclusive interview.