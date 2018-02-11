Lundy defeats Corley in Philly

By John DiSanto – PhillyBoxingHistory.com

Photos: Darryl Cobb Jr. – dcobbjr.com

In the main event at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena, local lightweight Hamerin’ Hank Lundy, 29-6-1, 14 KOs, won an 8-round unanimous decision over ancient but still-dangerous former world champ DeMarcus “Chop Chop” Corley, 50-29-1, 28 KOs, of DC.



The fight featured consistent action, but it was Lundy who did most of the chopping on this night. After splitting the first two rounds, Lundy went on a roll, banked round after round, and even dropped Corley in the fourth. After eight, Lundy took the decision by scores of 78-73 and 79-72 twice.

The event was promoted by Hard Hitting Promotions.

In the super middleweight co-feature, Derrick Webster, 25-1, 13 KOs, pitched a virtual shutout over Colombian Francisco Cordero, 38-10, 29 KOs, over eight rounds. The Glassboro, NJ boxer dominated the action throughout the sluggish bout, and won by scores of 79-73 and 80-72 twice.

In a female junior lightweight 8-rounder, Alycia Baumgardner, Fremont, OH, 5-0, 4 KOs, pounded out a one-sided unanimous decision over Nydia Feliciano, Bronx, NY, 9-10-3, to win the WBC International female 130-pound title belt. The scores were 80-72 and 79-73 twice.

In a scheduled 6-round lightweight bout, Philly’s Jeremy Cuevas, 7-0, 6 KOs, stopped Milwaukee’s Mike Fowler, 6-13, 2 KOs, after the fourth round. Cuevas dropped his opponent once in the first and again in the second, before Fowler quit on his stool before round five. The fight goes into the books as a TKO at 3:00 of round four.

Baltimore heavyweight Hasim Rahman Jr., 4-0, 3 KOs, the son of the former heavyweight champ, won an unpopular 4-round majority decision over Texan Ronny Hale, 3-11, 3 KOs. The scores were 38-38, 39-37, and 40-36.

In the opening bout at the 2300 Arena in South Philly, junior middleweight Michael Crain, Smyrna, DE, 1-1, spoiled the pro debut of Philadelphian Dillon Kasprzak, 0-1, by taking their entertaining 4-round fight by split decision. Kasprzak rallied in the final round to score a knockdown, but it wasn’t enough to sway two of the three judges. The official scores were 38-37, 38-37 and 37-38.