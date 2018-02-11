Berchelt retains WBC super feather belt

Photos: Sumio Yamada

WBC super featherweight champion Miguel “Alacrán” Berchelt (33-1, 29 KOs) scored a brutal third round TKO over challenger Maxwell Awuku (44-4-1, 30 KOs) to retain his title on Saturday at the Oasis Arena in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. Hometown favorite Berchelt dropped Awaku twice in round three, then got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:43.



“I feel very happy and satisfied,” said Berchelt afterward. “This is a very special night for me. I fulfilled a dream I had as a child…I didn’t feel a punch and from the first knockdown knew I would knock him out.” He added that he wants the big names in the division for his next fight and wants to unify the title.

In the co-feature, super welterweight Jaime Munguia moved to 27-0 with 23 KOs after a third round KO over Jose Carlos Paz (21-7-1, 12 KOs). A hook to the liver finished Paz. Time was 2:59. Also,

Also, jr welter Pedro “La Roca” Campa (28-1, 20 KOs) outscored Ivan “Zurdo” Alvarez (27-9, 17 KOs) over ten rounds 97-92, 98-91 and 96-93.