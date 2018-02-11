Avni Yildirim vs. Derek Edwards on March 3 in Germany

Promoter Ahmet Oner presents WBC triple header

Turkish super middleweight contender Avni Yildirim (17-1) will be back in action on March 3 at Sartory Halls in Cologne, Germany. The hard-hitting “Mr. Robot” takes on US veteran Derek Edwards (27-7-1) in a WBC International Championship bout.

It is Yildirim’s second fight after suffering his first career loss in the World Boxing Super Series quarterfinal against Chris Eubank jr.

“I think Edwards is a good test for Avni”, says promoter Ahmer Oner. “Edwards stopped Badou Jack a couple of years ago so Avni should not underestimate him.”

Yildirim sees the fight as a chance to prove that the loss against Eubank jr. didn’t break him but only made him stronger. “I know what I did wrong against Eubank and I will definitely not make the same mistakes again”, says Yildirim. “I have to stay focused and fight as good as I can. I am still young and have a lot to learn. Every fight and every experience helps me on my way to the top.”

In the co-feature, unbeaten power puncher Marek Jedrzejewski (13-0) faces Robert Tlatlik (20-1) for the vacant WBC Silver International lightweight championship. Both contenders have Polish roots but live in and fight out of Germany.

The third title fight of the night features local hero Yusuf Kanguel (14-2-1) in a ten-round super middleweight bout for the WBC Mediterranean Championship against Sladan Janjanin (23-1) from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“I am happy to promote in Cologne and I expect a great night of boxing”, states Oner. “We will have a dozen fights with many promising prospects such as heavyweight contender Hamdi Al Zein, former Olympian Serge Michel or Emre Cukur.”

Doors open at 5pm, the main event is scheduled for 10pm. Sky will broadcast the event live in Germany starting at 7pm. Other international broadcasters include TV 8,5 in Turkey.