By Kurt Wolfheimer at ringside

In the opening bout of the evening, flashy super bantamweight “Magic Hands” Jeremy Adorno moved to 2-0, 1 KO with an impressive third round knockout of Fernando Robles (2-2). Adorno hurt Robles with a right hook midway through the third round. Robles tried to fight back, but the man with the magic hands dropped him for the ten count with two body shots at the 2:01 mark of the third round.