Former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr (51-3-1, 32 KOs) made quick work of Evert Bravo (25-11-1, 19 KOs) with an impressive first round KO on Saturday night at Estadio “Antonio R. Márquez” in San Juan de los Lagos, Jalisco, Mexico. Chavez pinned Bravo in a corner and put him down and out with a hook to the liver. It was Junior’s first fight since losing to Canelo Alvarez more than two years ago.