By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

Former amateur star, light heavyweight Tristan Kalkreuth (1-0, 1 KO) out of Dallas and trained by the great Ronnie Shields, made his pro debut in front of his hometown fans and did not disappoint against Kynndale Prather (0-2). Prather, a southpaw, came out throwing wild left hands, but Kalkreuth quickly countered with his big right hand. Once Prather felt the power of Kalkreuth it was only a matter of time. And seconds later, Kalkreuth forced Prather into the corner and unleashed a flurry of punches that included a massive left hook and devastating right hand, before referee Rosario Solis jumped in the middle to waive it off. The time of the stoppage was 42 seconds of the very first round of the scheduled four. Kalkreuth punctuated the victory with a back flip and gave his fans a big win in his pro debut. At 17, Kalkreuth is one of Golden Boy’s hot new prospects. He is also managed by Lester Bedford who also managed San Antonio’s Jesse James Leija to a world title and has been in the middle of the Texas fight game for decades.

In a battle of undefeated super bantamweights Dallas’ Hector Valdez (11-0, 7 KOs) and Los Angeles Rafael Delgado (6-1, 5 KOs) went toe to toe from the opening bell as both guys landed bombs. Valdez dropped Delgado with a big right hand, right before the 1st round ended that put Delgado on the canvas. Valdez controlled the first couple rounds with lightening fast combos, but Delgado began to show success in the 4th round as he landed big shots of his own and landed a big right hand in the 5th as well. In the 6th and final round Valdez snapped Delgado’s head back with a left hook that clearly hurt him. Valdez went in for the kill, but could not put away the tough Delgado. The judges awarded the unanimous decision to Valdez 59-54 and 58-55 twice as he kept his undefeated record intact.

In the opening bout in Grand Prairie, Texas, on the homecoming fight of Vergil Ortiz Jr who faces former title challenger Antonio Orozco in the main event, light heavyweights Joshua Juarez (9-0, 4 KOs) and Emmanuel Sanchez (7-14-1, 1 KO) squared off in a six rounder. Juarez landed a straight right hand effectively most of the fight against the game, yet awkward southpaw Emmanuel Sanchez . Juarez was technically more sound and the aggressor throughout, but was countered at times by the wild left hand of Sanchez. In the end, the judges scored it a unanimous decision 58-56, 59-55, 60-54 for Juarez who remained undefeated with the win.

Super lightweight George Rincon (8-0 5 KOs) put on a blistering performance in front of his vocal, hometown crowd as he dropped Enrique Escobar (17-7, 14 KOs) in the 1st round with a body shot and then twice in the 2nd with a vicious attack to the head and body that laid out Escobar. The southpaw Rincon came out from the opening bell and cut off the ring against Escobar who tried to counter, but to no avail. Escobar barely got up from the first knockdown in the first and when he went down the second time in the second, Referee Neal Young didn’t even bother to count. The Golden Boy prospect earned the TKO victory at 2:13 of round 2.