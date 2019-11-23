WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osuna) returned with their monthly boxing event in Nicaragua at the Gymnasio Nicao in Managua, Nicaragua Saturday night. The super flyweight main event saw highly touted unbeaten prospect Winston Guerrero (8-0, 5 KOs) of Nicaragua soundly defeated his countryman Jenn Gonzalez (6-7, 4 KOs) by TKO in the 6th and final round.
It was a dominant performance by Guerrero who showed that he was more than just a puncher. He threw steady 4 round combinations in route to breaking down the very game Gonzalez in route to the stoppage.
Rounding out the undercard…
World ranked Engel Gomez (7-0, 4 KOs) TKO 4 Ulises Carvajal (4-10, 3 KOs) 6 rds batamweights
Wendellin Cruz (1-0, 0 KOs) UD Ninoska Morales (0-1, 0 KOs) 4 rds bantweights
Winston Guerrero (7-0, 4 KOs) UD Wilmer Blas (6-15-6, 1 KO) 6 rds flyweights
Nolberto Casco (1-0, 1 KO) TKO 1 Adonis Centeno (0-1, 0 KOs) 4 rds super welterweights
Reyneris Gutierrez (3-0, 1 KOs) Tech dec 3 Francisco Gonzalez (2-2-2, 1 KOs) 4 rds flyweights
Haminton Blandon (1-0, 0 KOs) UD 4 Luis Martinez (1-2, 0 KOs) 4 rds bantamweights
Josue Omier (1-0, 0 KOs) UD 4 Carlos Gonzalez (0-1, 0 KOs) 4 rds middleweights
Oscar Arroyo (1-0, 1 KO)TKO 3 Jarol Ardon (0-1, 0 KO) 4 rds light flyweights