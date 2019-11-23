WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osuna) returned with their monthly boxing event in Nicaragua at the Gymnasio Nicao in Managua, Nicaragua Saturday night. The super flyweight main event saw highly touted unbeaten prospect Winston Guerrero (8-0, 5 KOs) of Nicaragua soundly defeated his countryman Jenn Gonzalez (6-7, 4 KOs) by TKO in the 6th and final round.

It was a dominant performance by Guerrero who showed that he was more than just a puncher. He threw steady 4 round combinations in route to breaking down the very game Gonzalez in route to the stoppage.

Rounding out the undercard…

World ranked Engel Gomez (7-0, 4 KOs) TKO 4 Ulises Carvajal (4-10, 3 KOs) 6 rds batamweights

Wendellin Cruz (1-0, 0 KOs) UD Ninoska Morales (0-1, 0 KOs) 4 rds bantweights

Winston Guerrero (7-0, 4 KOs) UD Wilmer Blas (6-15-6, 1 KO) 6 rds flyweights

Nolberto Casco (1-0, 1 KO) TKO 1 Adonis Centeno (0-1, 0 KOs) 4 rds super welterweights

Reyneris Gutierrez (3-0, 1 KOs) Tech dec 3 Francisco Gonzalez (2-2-2, 1 KOs) 4 rds flyweights

Haminton Blandon (1-0, 0 KOs) UD 4 Luis Martinez (1-2, 0 KOs) 4 rds bantamweights

Josue Omier (1-0, 0 KOs) UD 4 Carlos Gonzalez (0-1, 0 KOs) 4 rds middleweights

Oscar Arroyo (1-0, 1 KO)TKO 3 Jarol Ardon (0-1, 0 KO) 4 rds light flyweights