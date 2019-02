Welterweight Bryant “Goodfella” Perrella (16-2, 13 KOs) outpointed Breidis Prescott (31-16, 22 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 79-73, 79-73, 78-74.

Lightweight Austin Dulay (12-1, 10 KOs) stopped Yardley Armenta Cruz (24-13, 14 KOs) in round three. Time was :27.

Super middleweight Money Powell IV (9-0, 5 KOs) stopped Javier Frazier 8-9-1, 4 KOs) in round three. Time was 2:03.

Lightweight Justin Pauldo (12-1, 6 KOs) scored a first round KO over Federico Malespina (16-10-2, 2 KOs)