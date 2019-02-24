A clash between unbeaten lightweight Hector Tanajara Jr (17-0, 5 KOs) and Ivan “Striker” Delgado (13-2-2, 6 KOs) was stopped between rounds four and five due to a cut suffered by Tanajara. Scores were 40-36 3x. Tanajara wins the vacant USNBC title by technical decision.

Bantamweight Joel Cordova (8-4-2, 1 KO) scored a split decision over WBA #13 super flyweight José Briegel “Gallito” Quirino (20-3-3, 9 KOs). It was a tough, competitive fight with Cordova winning 97-93 on two cards. Quirino was up 96-94 on the third card. Their first fight was a draw.

2016 Olympian flyweight Joselito “Huracan” Velazquez (8-0, 7 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over the very game Kevin Villanueva (10-2-3, 9 KOs). Time 1:46.

6’4 middleweight Diego Pacheco (2-0, 1 KO) outpointed Alberto Aguilar (1-1, 0 KOs) over four. 40-36 3x.

Debuting super middleweight Alexis Espino (1-0, 1 KO) scored a second round KO over Victor Manuel Abrigo (2-2, 1 KO).