In a non-title bout, WBA interim super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. (4-0, 3 KOs) scored a third round TKO over WBA #11 Mike Gavronski (26-4-1, 16 KOs) on Saturday night from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. 50:1 favorite Morrell teed off on Gravonski and dropped him at the end of round one. After more punishment in rounds two and three, referee Jack Reiss waved it off at 2:45 of round three. The bout was switched from a world title defense to a 170lb limit non-title ten-rounder at the last minute.
Hard-punching middleweight Juan Macias “Juanito” Montiel (22-4-2, 22 KOs) destroyed fan favorite James “Mandingo Warrior” Kirkland (34-3, 30 KOs) in the first round. Kirkland started aggressively, but walked into a punch and was dropped. Montiel then floored the 36-year-old Kirkland two more times before the bout was waved off at 1:56. Impressive win for Montiel, who was a slight -130 favorite. He is the nephew of former world champion Fernando Montiel.
In a swing bout, unheralded super bantamweight Travon Lawson (4-0, 3 KOs) upset highly regarded Angel Barrientes (4-1, 3 KOs). Lawson dropped Barrientes in round four with a barrage of punches. Barrientes beat the count, but looked wobbly and the bout was waved off. Time was :55.
Unbeaten 19-year-old super lightweight Jesus Ramos (14-0, 13 KOs) impressively battered Naim Nelson (14-5, 1 KO) for four rounds. The big-punching Ramos dropped Nelson in rounds three and four. The bout was halted by Nelson’s corner after round four.
6’4 super middleweight Alantez Fox (27-2-1, 12 KOs) outboxed Marcos “Madman” Hernandez (14-4-1, 3 KOs) over ten tactical rounds. Scores were 96-94, 97-93, 98-92.
Undefeated super bantamweight prospect Chavez Barrientes (5-0, 4 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Paul Carroll (4-2, 4 KOs). Barrientes dropped Carroll in round three and Carroll’s corner pulled him out after the round.
In a clash of unbeaten welterweights, Radzhab Butaev (13-0, 10 KOs) knocked out Terry Chatwood (9-1-1, 5 KOs) in round three. A left to the body put Chatwood down and out. Time was 1:01. Butaev fought for the WBA welter title last year, dropping a unanimous decision to Alexander Besputin. Besputin then failed his drug test so the result was changed to a no-decision and Butaev got his 0 back.
That was a nasty shot! Good for Butaev after what happened with his last fight. I would think he’s probably headed for a fight with either Ugas or Jamal James.
Chatswood had Psalms something on the back of his trunks. My advice is that he go back to church and stay there!
James Kirkland needs to retire ASAP. He’s a warrior but just gets hit way too much.
Agreed, he was good but not good enough. Best to retire while still coherent.
Arturo-He does. I’ve seen him absorb way too many shots over the years. He was a beast when he was coming up, and perhaps still is against limited opposition, but he has no ability to defend himself or take a punch. It would be cruel to allow him to continue fighting.
This may be too early to say but Lawson may have destroyed the career of Angel Barrientes. The way he took him out was incredibly brutal for such a young man. But then again, many have lost early only to become better. We shall see.
Also I hope James Kirkland does retire before getting seriously hurt.
Oh my lord! David Morrell is incredible! That was his 4th fight! I only read about him, but he is a natural and a perfect fighter! So poised and smooth; he was smacking Grovonski around like a double end bag, with a full arsenal of uppercuts, hooks, and perfectly executed power lefts. He is expert at using angles and exploiting his reach advantage. He is going to be champion for a long, long time. I couldn’t help but envision how he’d do against Berlanga. Too early to tell, but I’d have to say advantage- Morrell.
It’s EASY to look good against a slow, no defense, unbalanced, weak punching bag.
Hoe on earth did Gravonski get ranked #11?
somebody surely knew James Kirkland was not prepared both physically and mentally to be a professional boxer anymore and kept this fight from ever occuring. * Nate Robinson had a better chance of winning.
Remember when people tried to act like Kirkland was an ATG, ONLY when Anne Wolfe was in his corner? He wasn’t good and wasn’t agreesive without his female trainer? Ahahahah man some boxing fans are stupid.
Never heard of Morrell until this fight, he’s definitely someone to watch. Gavronski is no Caleb Plant, but he’s won 20 something fights. Berlanga vs. Morrell in 2 or 3 fights would be must see TV. Looks like he’s being moved fast, so why not? Kirkland is done, can’t take a punch, much like Curtis Stevens. Unfortunately he’ll fight again. Joe Goosen said Caleb Plant would beat Canelo. Plant’s good, but not that good.