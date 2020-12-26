In a non-title bout, WBA interim super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. (4-0, 3 KOs) scored a third round TKO over WBA #11 Mike Gavronski (26-4-1, 16 KOs) on Saturday night from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. 50:1 favorite Morrell teed off on Gravonski and dropped him at the end of round one. After more punishment in rounds two and three, referee Jack Reiss waved it off at 2:45 of round three. The bout was switched from a world title defense to a 170lb limit non-title ten-rounder at the last minute.

Hard-punching middleweight Juan Macias “Juanito” Montiel (22-4-2, 22 KOs) destroyed fan favorite James “Mandingo Warrior” Kirkland (34-3, 30 KOs) in the first round. Kirkland started aggressively, but walked into a punch and was dropped. Montiel then floored the 36-year-old Kirkland two more times before the bout was waved off at 1:56. Impressive win for Montiel, who was a slight -130 favorite. He is the nephew of former world champion Fernando Montiel.

In a swing bout, unheralded super bantamweight Travon Lawson (4-0, 3 KOs) upset highly regarded Angel Barrientes (4-1, 3 KOs). Lawson dropped Barrientes in round four with a barrage of punches. Barrientes beat the count, but looked wobbly and the bout was waved off. Time was :55.

Unbeaten 19-year-old super lightweight Jesus Ramos (14-0, 13 KOs) impressively battered Naim Nelson (14-5, 1 KO) for four rounds. The big-punching Ramos dropped Nelson in rounds three and four. The bout was halted by Nelson’s corner after round four.

6’4 super middleweight Alantez Fox (27-2-1, 12 KOs) outboxed Marcos “Madman” Hernandez (14-4-1, 3 KOs) over ten tactical rounds. Scores were 96-94, 97-93, 98-92.

Undefeated super bantamweight prospect Chavez Barrientes (5-0, 4 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Paul Carroll (4-2, 4 KOs). Barrientes dropped Carroll in round three and Carroll’s corner pulled him out after the round.

In a clash of unbeaten welterweights, Radzhab Butaev (13-0, 10 KOs) knocked out Terry Chatwood (9-1-1, 5 KOs) in round three. A left to the body put Chatwood down and out. Time was 1:01. Butaev fought for the WBA welter title last year, dropping a unanimous decision to Alexander Besputin. Besputin then failed his drug test so the result was changed to a no-decision and Butaev got his 0 back.