By Ron Jackson

It has been reported that South Africa’s Keven Lerena who holds the IBO cruiserweight belt will meet Bilal Laggoune from Belgium for the newly created WBC Silver bridgerweight title on March 13 at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park.

The World Boxing Council recently announced that they were adding an 18th weight class to the existing 17 divisions in boxing, with the bridgerweight limit at 101,605 kg (224 lbs).

This weight class will be between the heavyweight and cruiserweight divisions and could end up being called the super-cruiserweight class.

None of the other major organizations have indicated that they will also create this new division.

The 28-year-old southpaw Lerena (26-1, 13 KOs) should be quite comfortable at this new weight limit as he has just come off an easy fifth round technical knockout win over American Patrick Ferguson on 19 December when he weighed in at 95,82kgs.

Laggoune (25-2-2, 14 KOs) also 28-years-old has been fighting as a pro since October 2011 and in his most recent fight, he lost on a majority points decision against Tommy McCarthy 16-2 in a clash for the vacant EBU cruiserweight title.

The only other loss on his record came against Doudou Ngumbu 35-7 in February 2017 when he lost on a split decision in a bout for the WBC Francophpne light heavyweight title.

The new WBC bridger weight world championship division has Lerena listed at No. 3 and Laggoune at No. 12.

The No. 1 and 2 positions are held by Oscar Rivas (Colombia) and Ryad Merhy (Belgium).

Winning the Silver title could put Lerena in a strong position to challenge for the main belt.