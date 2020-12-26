This is interesting. According to PBC, Saturday’s fight between WBA interim super middleweight champion David O. Morrell and WBA #11 rated Mike Gavronski was agreed to for 170 pounds at some point beforehand, so the world title is not on the line and is still Morrell’s. This conflicts with all the pre-fight publicity that clearly stated Saturday’s clash was a 12-round world title fight, but in any event it looks like Morrell is keeping the interim belt.
David Morrell Jr. 170 vs. Mike Gavronski 167.4
(Bout switched to a ten round non-title affair)
James Kirkland 162 vs. Juan Macias Montiel 161.4
Jesus Alejandro Ramos 144.4 vs. Naim Nelson 143.2
Marcos “Madman” Hernandez 166.6 vs. Alantez Fox167.2
Chavez Barrientes 123.8 vs. Paul Carroll 122.4
Angel Barrientes 123.4 vs. Travon Lawson 122
Radzhab Butaev 149.6 vs. Terry Chatwood 148.6
Venue: Shrine Auditorium, downtown Los Angeles
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: FOX, FS1
Mr Morrell ,you say you want to show the world you are the best yet you showed the world how unprofessional you are by not making weight!
Award 30 % of Morrell’s purse to Gravonski. Next fight hold back 30% until he makes weight.
Gavronski agreed to this B.S.??? Didn’t he have a contract for a world title fight? Normally if a guy misses weight he gets stripped.
Got to give it to David Morrell Jr. for changing the contract and getting away with this. Maybe the WBA can invent a new belt.
Honestly if the Gervante Davis fight was for different weight classes that it doesn’t matter. This shows boxing is crumbling.
This has been happening for decades. Take your melodramatic ass in the kitchen with the rest of the females.
And now THE WBA show the world just how unprofessional they are as an organization!