This is interesting. According to PBC, Saturday’s fight between WBA interim super middleweight champion David O. Morrell and WBA #11 rated Mike Gavronski was agreed to for 170 pounds at some point beforehand, so the world title is not on the line and is still Morrell’s. This conflicts with all the pre-fight publicity that clearly stated Saturday’s clash was a 12-round world title fight, but in any event it looks like Morrell is keeping the interim belt.

David Morrell Jr. 170 vs. Mike Gavronski 167.4

(Bout switched to a ten round non-title affair)



James Kirkland 162 vs. Juan Macias Montiel 161.4



Jesus Alejandro Ramos 144.4 vs. Naim Nelson 143.2

Marcos “Madman” Hernandez 166.6 vs. Alantez Fox167.2

Chavez Barrientes 123.8 vs. Paul Carroll 122.4

Angel Barrientes 123.4 vs. Travon Lawson 122

Radzhab Butaev 149.6 vs. Terry Chatwood 148.6

Venue: Shrine Auditorium, downtown Los Angeles

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FOX, FS1