By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian boxing saw little activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the later part of the year Australia’s biggest pay-per-view boxer Tim Tszyu attracted 15,000 fans when he destroyed former WBO champion Jeff Horn in eight rounds in August at Bank Stadium in Townsville and there were 12,000 fans at Bankwest stadium when Tszyu stopped world-rated Bowen Morgan in round one on December 16.

Lightweight George Kambosos scored an impressive points victory over former world champion Lee Selby in London for the IBF #1 position and the opportunity to challenge WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO champion Teofimo Lopez.

Former WBA super flyweight champion Andrew Moloney’s rematch in Las Vegas with Joshua Franco for the WBA title was ruled no-decision, but the WBA has ordered a rematch for early 2021. Twin brother Jason boxed courageously against pound for pound best Naoya Inoue in a IBF, WBA bantamweight title bout, being halted in round seven.

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum said it’s possible Top Rank could promote a mega show in Australia featuring Moloney-Franco 3 along with Jason Moloney, George Kambosos vs. Teofimo Lopez and Tim Tszyu on the same promotion.

Australia has several world-rated boxers that are looking forward to featuring in bouts in 2021 on domestic soil and countries around the globe.

Heavyweight

IBF #12, WBO #13 Demsey McKean (18-0, 12 KOs) stopped American journeyman Jonathan Rice in ten rounds in McKean’s only contest for 2020. Former WBA champion Lucas Browne would be an excellent opponent for McKean. Promoter: Angelo DiCarlo.

The Australian heavyweight champion is Justis Huni (2-0, 2 KOs), a 2019 world amateur bronze medalist who will defend the national title against former world title challenger Alex Leapai and former WBA champion Lucas Browne in May and July respectively. Promoter: Dean Lonergan.

Australian heavyweight contender and Rugby League great Paul Gallen is a massive pay-per-view attraction. He defeated MMA and UFC Legend Mark Hunt on December 16 with a live gate of 12,000 on the Tszyu vs. Morgan undercard. Gallen trained by Graham Shaw who trained IBF, IBO champion Lovemore Ndou and IBF, WBA middleweight champion Daniel Geale. Promoter: Matt Rose.

Cruiserweight

IBF #4 Jai Opetaia (20-0, 16 KOs) stopped Benjamin Kelleher in six rounds in October in his only contest for 2020. He has an excellent amateur pedigree, holding the world amateur junior title in 2011, as well as being a 2012 London Olympian. Opetaia could challenge for the IBF title in 2021. The IBF #1 and IBF #2 are vacant. IBO champion Kevin Lerena is rated IBF #3. Promoter: Dean Lonergan.

Light Heavyweight

WBA #3, WBC #10 Blake Capparello (30-3-1, 13 KOs) had no fights in 2020 with his only losses to Sergey Kovalev in 2014, Andre Dirrell in 2016 and Isaac Chilemba in 2018. He is scheduled to clash with Robert Berridge in early 2021. Promoter: Brian Amatruda.

Super Middleweight

Formerly world-rated Zac Dunn, Rohan Murdoch, Jayde Mitchell and Bilal Akkway dropped out of the ratings through inactivity and will return to action in 2021. Former WBC champion Sakio Bika is scheduled to fight on February 6 in Australia

Middleweight

WBC#8 Dennis Hogan (28-3-1, 7 KOs) suffered defeats against WBC champion Jermell Charlo and former WBO champion Jamie Munguia in 2019. He is now trained in the USA by Wayne McCullough. Promoter: Paul Keegan.

Light Middleweight

WBO #2, IBF #4, WBA #8, WBC #10 Tim Tszyu (17-0, 12 KOs) could receive a WBO title opportunity against the winner of the February 13 clash between WBO champion Patrick Teixeira and WBO mandatory contender Brian Castano. Castano is favored to be Tim Tszyu’s opponent. Promoter: Matt Rose

Welterweight

No rated boxers

Super Lightweight

WBO #2, IBF #3 Liam Paro (19-0, 12 KOs) stopped James Chereji in eight rounds in March and could receive a WBO title opportunity in 2021 after the WBO champion Jose Ramirez defends against WBO#1 Jack Catterall. Promoter: Angelo DiCarlo

Lightweight

IBF #1, WBO #3 George Kambosos (19-0, 10 KOs) scored a points victory over former world champion Lee Selby in London to setup an IBF title opportunity against Teofimo Lopez in 2021. Promoter: Lou DiBella

IBF #10, WBO #11 Jacob Ng (14-0, 10 KOs) stopped Hunter Ioane in five rounds at Canberra in December in his only bout for 2020. Promoter: Angelo DiCarlo

Super Featherweight

IBF #12 Bruno Tarimo (25-2-2, 5 KOs) featured in a technical decision bout with former 2008 Olympian Paul Fleming on December 16. Tarimo is formerly of Tanzania but now based in Australia. Promoter: Matt Rose

WBA #12 Billel Dib (24-3, 11 KOs) did not see any activity during 2020.

Featherweight

No rated boxers

Super Bantamweight

IBF #10 Brock Jarvis (18-0, 16 KOs) stopped Mark Schleibs in five rounds at Canberra in December. Promoter: Dean Lonergan

WBA#15 Luke Boyd (9-0, 9 KOs) was inactive in 2020. He trains with Jason and Andrew Moloney.

Bantamweight

WBC #6, WBA #9, IBF #11 Jason Moloney (21-2, 14 KOs) stopped Leonardo Baez in seven and lost to pound for best Naoya Inoue in seven rounds in Las Vegas in 2020. Promoter: Top Rank

Super Flyweight

WBA #2, WBC #5 Andrew Moloney (21-1, 18 KOs) boxed a controversial no-decision bout with WBA champion Joshua Franco in 2020 and the WBA ordered a rematch for 2021. Promoter: Top Rank

Flyweight

No rated boxers

Junior Flyweight

No rated boxers

Mini Flyweight

No rated boxers

Prospects

Justis Huni (Heavyweight)

Liam Wilson (Super Featherweight)

Jason Whateley (Cruiserweight)

Emmanuel Carlos (Middleweight)

Cesar Mateo Tapia (Super Middleweight)

Reagan Dessaix (Light Heavyweight)

Issac Hardman (Middleweight)

Leading Promoters

Dean Lonergan

Matt Rose

Angelo DiCarlo

Paul Nasari

Peter Maniatis

Brian Amatruda

Leading Trainers

Igor Goulobev (Tim Tszyu)

Michael Akkawy (George Kambosos)

Alfie DiCarlo (Liam Paro)

Angelo Hyder (Jason and Andrew Moloney)

Jeff Fenech (Brock Jarvis)

Stephen Ng (Jacob Ng)

Tapu Opetaia (Jai Opetaia)

Graham Shaw (Paul Gallen)

Leading Managers

Tony Tolj

Glenn Jennings

Peter Maniatis

Jeff Fenech

Dean Lonergan

Angelo DiCarlo

Leading Referees

Ignatius Missailidis

Tony Marretta

Phil Austin

Derek Milham

John Cauchi

Les Fear

Philip Holiday

Paul Tapley

Steve Marshall

Kevin Hogan

Will Soulos

Deaths

Hector Thompson, (70 years) Australian Hall of Famer who challenged Roberto Duran and Antonio Cervantes in Panama.

Jimmy Thunder (54 years) former Australian heavyweight champion who defeated Tim Witherspoon, Tony Tubbs and Trevor Berbick.

Brian McMahon (79 years) WBC Referee

Barry Raff (Promoter 1990-2015)

Lou Korica (Trainer Melbourne-based)