WBO #7 and IBF #8 bantamweight Nikolai Potapov (22-2-1, 11 KOs) scored a one-sided eight round unanimous decision over Oleksandr Hryshchuk (16-3-1, 6 KOs) on Thursday night at the Soviet Wings Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia. Easy win for Potapov as Hryshchuk was in survival mode from the opening bell. No scores announced.

In the main event, middleweight Evgeny Terentyev (17-3, 8 KOs) outscored 43-year-old veteran Viktor Plotnikov (33-10, 15 KOs) over ten rounds for the WBA Asia title. Plotnikov, who came into the fight with a cut on the bridge of his nose which opened and bled profusely throughout, was down in round five but managed to go the distance.

Unbeaten super middleweight Pavel Siliyagin (5-0, 3 KOs) impressively stopped 46-year-old veteran Siarhei Khamitski (32-20-2, 14 KOs) in four rounds. Siliyagin dropped Khamitski with a right to the body in round three. Siliyagin scored another knockdown with a right behind the ear in round four. Khamitski’s corner called it quits after the fourth round.

Unbeaten super lightweight Valery Oganisyan (4-0, 3 KOs) was victorious when formerly world-rated Dmitry Mikhaylenko (23-8, 10 KOs) was pulled out by his corner after round six. Good performance by Oganisyan, who wins the Russian domestic 140lb title.

2016 Olympic light flyweight gold medallist Hasanboy Dusmatov (2-0, 2 KOs) smashed late sub and pro-debuting Odiljon Sotkinov in the first round. Sotkinov down 4x in round one. There was serious talk of Dusmatov challenging for a world title in his pro debut.