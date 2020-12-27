December 27, 2020
Yabuki defeats Ouchi, keeps Japanese 108lb belt

Photo: Boxing Beat

By Joe Koizumi

Hard-punching prospect in Nagoya, WBC#3/IBF#8/WBO#13 Masamichi Yabuki (12-3, 11 KOs), 108, retained his Japanese light-flyweight belt in his initial defense, when he kept sticking and controlling a lopsided bout, winning a nearly shutout decision (100-90, 99-91 twice) over Toshimasa Ouchi (22-10-3, 8 KOs), 108, over ten on Saturday in Kariya, Japan.

The 35-year-old challenger Ouchi, in his third attempt in quest of the national belt, fought so cautiously with his tight guard that Yabuki, 28, failed to score an expected victory by a knockout. The winner said, “I wish to get a world title shot against WBC champ Kenshiro Teraji soon.”

Promoter: Midori Promotions.

