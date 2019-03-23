Olympic light heavyweight bronze medalist and WBA #5 rated Joshua Buatsi (10-0, 8 KOs) claimed the vacant British crown with a third round KO over Liam Conroy (16-4-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the Copper Box Arena in London. Buatsi dropped Conroy twice in round three to end it.

Unbeaten WBA #6 cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie (12-0, 9 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Wadi Camacho (21-8, 12 KOs) in a clash for Camacho’s Commonwealth title. Okolie dropped Camacho with a right hand, then finished him with his follow-up barrage.

Moving up to super lightweight, Lewis Ritson (18-1, 11 KOs) took a ten round unanimous decision over German Argentino Benitez (21-4, 9 KOs). Scores were 99-91, 98-92, 98-92.