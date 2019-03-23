As expected, unbeaten heavyweight Nathan Gorman (16-0, 11 KOs) scored an uneventful and one-sided ten round decision over late sub Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson (34-13-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at the Morningside Arena in Leicester, England. Gorman outworked the 39-year-old defensive specialist Johnson to win by a score of 100-90. The bout was scored by the referee, as is common practice in the U.K.

In a clash of unbeaten super lightweights, Sam Maxwell (11-0, 9 KOs) scored a Hail Mary tenth round KO over Sabri Sediri (10-1-1, 5 KOs). Sediri dropped Maxwell in both rounds one and two and rocked him several other times. Sediri began clowning in the final round and with seconds to go, Maxwell caught Sediri with a right hand and laid him out. Time was 2:46.

In a battle between light-punching unbeaten super welterweights, CJ Challenger (10-0, 2 KOs) outpointed Kyle Haywood (8-1-1, 1 KO) over ten. Score was 97-95.