By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
The little guys started things off from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas as Southern California flyweight Ricardo Rafael Sandoval (20-1, 15 KOs) stopped Carlos Buitrago (32-7-1, 18 KOs) of Nicaragua in seven rounds Sandoval was dominant as he boxed effectively throughout the fight. Buitrago proved tough, but the 22-year old Sandoval connected with the right hand solidly and battered Buitrago as the referee stepped in to stop the fight at 46 seconds of the seventh.
Sandoval looked really good! Buitrago hadn’t fought in a year, but he’s only 29, went the distance with Elwin Soto in his last fight and had only been stopped by world champions. Sandoval is only 22, he’s #1 by the WBO and the IBF, someone is going to have to deal with him.