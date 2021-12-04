By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

The little guys started things off from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas as Southern California flyweight Ricardo Rafael Sandoval (20-1, 15 KOs) stopped Carlos Buitrago (32-7-1, 18 KOs) of Nicaragua in seven rounds Sandoval was dominant as he boxed effectively throughout the fight. Buitrago proved tough, but the 22-year old Sandoval connected with the right hand solidly and battered Buitrago as the referee stepped in to stop the fight at 46 seconds of the seventh.