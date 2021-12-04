Unbeaten super welterweight Hamzah Sheeraz (14-0, 10 KOs) scored a ninth round TKO over Bradley Skeete (29-4, 14 KOs). Skeete outboxed Sheeraz for the first seven rounds. Sheeraz finally dropped Skeete in round eight, but was deducted a point in round eight after hitting Skeete several times on the canvas. Sheeraz then knocked down Skeete again later in the round. The bout was stopped in round nine after Skeete went down again. Time was :58.

Unbeaten lightweight Sam Noakes (8-0, 8 KOs) scored a ninth round TKO over Shaun Cooper (11-3, 0 KOs). Noakes dropped Cooper in round nine. Cooper beat the count, but shortly after action resumed referee Ian John Lewis stopped the fight. Time was 1:35. Cooper not happy about the stoppage.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Dennis “the Menace” McCann (11-0, 6 KOs) dominated Juan Jose Jurado (15-5-3, 1 KO) over eight rounds. Score was 80-72.