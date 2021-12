Davis, Cruz make weight Gervonta Davis 134.5 vs. Isaac Cruz 134.5

(WBA lightweight title) Sebastian Fundora 153.25 vs. Sergio Garcia 153.5

(WBC super welterweight eliminator) Sergiy Derevyanchenko 159.5 vs. Carlos Adames 159.5

(WBC middleweight eliminator) Eduardo Ramirez 129.5 vs. Miguel Marriaga 129.5 Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Promoter: Mayweather Promotions, TGB Promotions

TV: PPV Results from Las Vegas

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.