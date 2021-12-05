Junior middleweight Damian “Samurai” Sosa (19-1, 10 KOs) an eight round unanimous decision over bubble star “Cassius” Clay Collard (9-5-3, 4 KOs) on Saturday night at the Stockton Auditorium in Stockton, California. Close rounds with judges preferring the aggressive Sosa 79-73, 78-74, 80-72.

Collard defeated three straight unbeaten fighters in 2020, but the clock eventually struck midnight and he dropped two straight. After a stint in MMA, Collard returned to boxing tonight.

In the co-feature, unbeaten super lightweight Manuel Jaimes (12-0-1, 10 KOs) kayoed former WBA interim super bantam champ Moises Flores (25-5-1, ) at 2:12 of round two.