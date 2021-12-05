By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
WBC lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) of Las Vegas scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (32-2-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California, on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas. Haney’s speed and reach won the early rounds. JoJo came on in round four and had some good moments after that, but Haney was mostly in control. Scores were 117-111, 117-111, 116-112.
Haney came out flashy, displaying the hand speed as Diaz had slow start pawing and working the jab in the opening round. In the second, Haney kept letting his hands go with Diaz working his way in leading with the jab and getting inside getting rough. Diaz began to attack downstairs in round three, Haney continued to show hand speed outworking Diaz but the challenger appeared to be gaining ground inside. It got rough in the fourth as Diaz attempted to connect to the body shoved Haney to the ground, moments later Diaz connected with a solid straight left that got the champ’s attention.
Referee Russell Mora issued his second warning to Haney for a low blow, Diaz connected on the inside but Haney continued to display the hand speed. At the halfway point in the sixth, Diaz stood close as Haney jabbed and fought off his backfoot. Haney connected with a snapping uppercut early in the seventh round but Diaz connected with some hard lefts. Fighting strategically in the eighth, Haney and Diaz worked the jab as Diaz stalked attempting to work his way in.
Once again referee Russell Mora warned Haney for low blows a third time, Diaz attacked to begin the ninth round, Diaz took it Haney during the exchanges inside. Diaz took his foot off the gas pedal in the tenth as Haney pressed and landed solidly. The championship rounds saw Diaz pressing as Haney boxed and appeared to be more active. The twelfth and final round, a hard left by Diaz got Haney’s attention. Diaz appeared to be tired as Haney pressed.
Agree w/scoring. It was a decent scrap. Haney maintained his distance and did good body work. Diaz landed a few nice overhand lefts, but fairly few and far between.
the amigo won the fight eddie hearn makes don king look like a boy scout
Time for Kambosos vs. Haney, but I wonder if Haney is willing to fight in Australia.
Otherwise, I have no problems with Haney vs. Loma because I expect Loma to take care of Commey with a right hook victory (TKO or KO).
Haney is slick and quick BUT i dont see him having enough power to take out a Loma. Haney better stick with Kambosos. Im Eager to see Loma back in action. I think that loss is what Loma needed to get back on track and get the fire back.
Real aficianados consider the ‘fab’ 4 at 135
of Teo Lopez Jr, Haney, Ry garcia and Tank to
be slightly above average fighters, and nothing more. Tonight proved it, again, for 2 weeks in a row. As soon as the other two cherry pickers in Garcia and Davis step up, they will get exposed too. If any of them step to 140 and face either Josh Taylor or Regis Prograis, they will be deposited on the canvas for the 10 count, no doubt. Chon Zepeda may KO any of them as well. Ryan Garcia for certain.
I had it 7 / 5 Haney, but not a very convincing win. That said: He’s got a style that’s going to be hard to beat. As he’s stepped up in class, his fights have become predictable and really pretty dull.
My thoughts exactly. Haney won a competitive, rather slow fight with technical superiority. He’s gonna struggle to be marketable, though. I don’t know if he’s got enough to juice to beat the other top guys around this weight.. Kambosos might be his best bet to get a fight for big money that he would have a great shot at winning.
I think George beats all of them. The guy has grit.and good boxing IQ and suttle skills.
I can’t see Haney beating Kambosos to be honest. Kambosos will counter him all night. I’m not sold on Haney chin. Jojo has no pop and hurt Haney a bit tonight.