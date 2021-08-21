By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Three boxing matches were held during the afternoon at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. No fans were allowed into the building, but FOX aired the matches live.

Undefeated lightweight prospect Frank Martin (14-0, 11 KOs) of Detroit won a ten round unanimous decision over Ryan Kielczweski (30-5, 11 KOs). Fighting at a fast pace early on, Martin and Kielczweski exchanged good shots. There was a clash of heads in round three as they continued to box. Martin displayed his speed as Kielczweksi, being in top condition, made Martin work. Martin began to control the pace halfway through attacking Kielczweski. Credit to Kielczweski for hanging in as Martin looked for the knockout late in the fight and Kielczweski made Martin earn the victory. All three judges scored the bout 100-90.

Heavyweight Steve Torres (5-0, 5 KOs) of Reading, Pennsylvania made quick work of Justin Rolfe (6-3-1, 4 KOs). Torres pounded away on Rolfe until referee Robert Hoyle stopped the fight. Time was 2:33 of round one.

Lightweight Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela (9-0, 6 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico stopped Donte Strayhorn (12-4, 4 KOs) of Cincinnati. Valenzuela scored a knockdown early as a left stumbled Strayhorn his glove touch the canvas. Attacking and working patiently, Valenzuela busted up Strayhorn as referee Raul Caiz Sr. seen enough and stepped in to stop the fight at 1:29 of the fourth round.