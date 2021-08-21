WBA #13 heavyweight Zhan Kossobutskiy (16-0, 15 KOs) of Kazakhstan scored a second round KO against Philadelphia’s Joey “The Tank” Dawejko (21-9-4, 12 KOs) in a bout for the WBA International title on Saturday night at the famed Universum Gym in Hamburg, Germany. A body shot seemingly finished Dawejko. He was counted out at 2:03. Dawejko later complained for several minutes that he was fouled to no avail. Replays weren’t clear.

In the co-feature, unbeaten Hamburg-based Cuban heavyweight Jose Larduet (6-0, 5 KOs) stopped Santander Silgado (30-9, 24 KOs) in the fourth round of a bout for the vacant WBC Latino title. A quick left hook finished Silgado at :59.

Middleweight Avni “Mr. Robot” Yildrim (22-4, 13 KOs) ended a three-defeat losing streak with a first round knockout over Slavisa Simeunovic (37-52, 31 KOs). Yildrim dropped Simeunovic three times, the final time for the count. Time was 2:45. Yildirim was coming off defeats to Jack Cullen and two world title losses to Canelo Alvarez and Anthony Dirrell.