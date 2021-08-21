August 21, 2021
Boxing Results

Pacquiao-Ugas Undercard Results

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Making his pro debut, Mikel Clements (1-0) of Union City, California won a unanimous decision over Eliseo Villalobos (1-2) of Simi Valley, California. Exchanging solidly in the opening round, Clements and Villalobos did not hold back. Clements connected with a solid left hook in round two. Clements was impressive en route to the decision win.

Dallas super middleweight Burley Brooks (6-2-1, 5 KOs) and Camero Rivera (9-6-4, 6 KOs) battled to a draw in a six round bout. Brooks and Rivera had solid exchanges throughout the fight and finished strong. The judges scored the bout 59-55 Brooks 58-56 Rivera, and 57-57 even.

WBA #13 Kossobutskiy stops Dawejko in two

