By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
WBA welterweight super champion Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over ring legend Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. As expected, it was a tactical affair. Pacquiao was aggressive and often swarmed Ugas. The cagey Ugas was more accurate, but less active. Ugas closed the fight strong. Judges had it 115-113, 116-112, 116-112.
Slated to fight on the co-feature, the 35-year-old Ugás came in as the replacement after welterweight champion Errol Spence, Jr. was forced to withdraw due to an eye injury. Ugas capitalized on the opportunity.
Pacquiao attacked from the start unloading a combination backing up Ugas. The Cuban was able to time Pacquiao’s speed as he connected with a straight right set up by the jab. In what was a very intense opening round. Studying each other in the second, Pacquiao and Ugas simmered it down. Ugas sneaked in a hard right hand in the third, Pacquiao continued with the intensity going right at Ugas. In the fourth round, referee Russell Mora warned Ugas for a low blow, Pacquiao continued to attack but Ugas remained poised, boxing patiently behind the jab.
Ugas connected on Pacquiao with the right hand numerous times in the fifth but Pacquiao continued with his furious assault. It appeared to be a chess match to begin the sixth but Ugas connected with a thumping right hand, Pacquiao responded with an offensive assault to close the round. The Cuban fighter connected once again with the right hand as he was timing Pacquiao’s offense. Pacquiao continued his offensive attack as Ugas appeared to be timing too much, lacking offense but connecting with bold shots.
In the ninth, Pacquiao stepped up his attack as he appeared more confident in his approach, Ugas was limited with his offense. Pacquiao backed Ugas up in the tenth as he continued his attack. The twelfth and final round saw Ugas land a hard right hand that sent Pacquiao across the ring, Ugas continued to tag Pacquiao with the right hands as he finished the fight strong.
Pacman threw more than twice the number of punches as Ugas (815-405), but was way less accurate. Ugas landed 59% of his power shots according to Compubox, outlanding Pacman 101-88.
Good decision. Good judges. No controversy here. Ugás won fair and square. As manager kinda makes you wonder if you’re fighter should take a last minute replacement. AJ did and Lost. Pacquiao did and lost. Pacquiao should retire. If he wants bone more fight it shouldn’t be higher than at 140.
Bravo to both warriors…
I agree 100% with what you are saying here Arturo.
Pacquiao should definitely drop to 140 if he is to continue.
Face off at the weigh in, Ugas looked massive in comparison
Taking on a ( talented ) last minute replacement is an awful idea.
Please TV networks, no more Ugas. Nothing but boring fights from this guy. Support exciting fighters and more people will support boxing!
I was right about what was going to transpire
UGAS to win
PACMAN THE legend should now retire nothing left to prove if he couldn’t beat Ugas he is lucky that he never fought Spence or Crawford
You’re underestimating Ugas’ talent. I saw the fight. Manny pretty much looked like the same fighter I’ve seen at least a dozen times!
Retire, Manny, please retire
not surprised
should retire. or possibly move to 140lbs
Shows how bad Broner and Thurman have declined as well by losing to Pac.
Dan Rafael had it 115-113 MP….
That is how I had it DC. Swing rounds. Especially with Ugas not going out of his way to throw punches. Gotta see some kind of punch stats eventually.
A few things are for certain after watching this fight.
1. Manny Pacquiao gave us some of the best and most exciting fights that could ever possibly take place, but its time to hang up the gloves.
2. Ugas has no balls and fights like a coward. Typical Cuban fighter. He was much bigger and clearly landing the much harder shots and NEVER once turned up the heat and tried to KO Manny. The guy is BORING beyond belief. No aggression whatsoever. Wouldn’t pay fifteen cents to watch him fight.
3. 10000000% Whatever that thing Ugas is dating or is married to is a tranny. No doubt about it.
Yeah I don’t see great clamor for watching Ugas. Ever fight is the same….he takes only what’s given to him and nothing more. The result is as should have been expected…boring.
I’m grateful we all got to see the Manny Pacquiao that beat both Keith Thurman & Adrien Broner to extend his career to this point ( especially after the terrible decision against Jeff Horn in 2017 ) but now at age 42, retirement from boxing would be the wise choice . I cannot see him winning against either Bud Crawford or Errol Spence, so why damage his boxing legacy. Good luck in politics and a future Hall of Fame induction. * nice to see Ugas now rightfully in the mix for the A-list in the division and the money that comes with it.
Lucky he didn’t fight spence!!!
I picked Manny to win by UD (oops!). Ugas looks like Zab.
Ugas put on a solid, life changing performance by using his long jabs, body shots and buggy whip right hand to Manny’s head. Manny’s biggest problem was getting around Ugas’ long jabs. It appears Manny will probably go into retirement with loud, proud HOF whistles sounding off. I will miss Manny, and when he announces his retirement, I will burn a work day by going fishing.
As for Ugas, let’s see if Bud can come out and play since Spence, Jr.’s status is not clear for now. I do not want to see another Ugas vs. Porter fight!!
Sometime retinal tears are a good thing.
Did you notice the way the announcers starting hyping Ugas after the sixth round? 116-112! No way Ugas won eight rounds. A draw would have been tolerable but Pac-Man deserved more respect than he got tonite. It makes me think there was a predetermined bias favoring Ugas.