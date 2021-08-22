By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

WBA welterweight super champion Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over ring legend Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. As expected, it was a tactical affair. Pacquiao was aggressive and often swarmed Ugas. The cagey Ugas was more accurate, but less active. Ugas closed the fight strong. Judges had it 115-113, 116-112, 116-112.

Slated to fight on the co-feature, the 35-year-old Ugás came in as the replacement after welterweight champion Errol Spence, Jr. was forced to withdraw due to an eye injury. Ugas capitalized on the opportunity.

Pacquiao attacked from the start unloading a combination backing up Ugas. The Cuban was able to time Pacquiao’s speed as he connected with a straight right set up by the jab. In what was a very intense opening round. Studying each other in the second, Pacquiao and Ugas simmered it down. Ugas sneaked in a hard right hand in the third, Pacquiao continued with the intensity going right at Ugas. In the fourth round, referee Russell Mora warned Ugas for a low blow, Pacquiao continued to attack but Ugas remained poised, boxing patiently behind the jab.

Ugas connected on Pacquiao with the right hand numerous times in the fifth but Pacquiao continued with his furious assault. It appeared to be a chess match to begin the sixth but Ugas connected with a thumping right hand, Pacquiao responded with an offensive assault to close the round. The Cuban fighter connected once again with the right hand as he was timing Pacquiao’s offense. Pacquiao continued his offensive attack as Ugas appeared to be timing too much, lacking offense but connecting with bold shots.

In the ninth, Pacquiao stepped up his attack as he appeared more confident in his approach, Ugas was limited with his offense. Pacquiao backed Ugas up in the tenth as he continued his attack. The twelfth and final round saw Ugas land a hard right hand that sent Pacquiao across the ring, Ugas continued to tag Pacquiao with the right hands as he finished the fight strong.

Pacman threw more than twice the number of punches as Ugas (815-405), but was way less accurate. Ugas landed 59% of his power shots according to Compubox, outlanding Pacman 101-88.