By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao coach Justin Fortune says there will never be another Pacquiao. ”We’ll never see another Pacquiao again. Period. Manny has surpassed Floyd Mayweather. If Floyd wanted to prove a point he would have fought Manny again. We all know Manny had a shoulder injury. The offers were put out there for the rematch – he wanted nothing to do with it. Instead, he chose to fight Conor McGregor and a frigging YouTuber. Boxing has done him good. Mayweather, now he’s gone and sullied its name. They are great if they’re exhibitions, people just cashing out – good luck to you. But don’t let them go on your record,” Fortune told Coffee Friend.