In a clash between unbeaten junior welterweights, Israel Mercado (8-0, 7 KOs) won a six round unanimous Adrian Valdovinos (5-1-1, 4 KOs). Scores were 59-55, 60-54, 60-54. First time going the distance for Mercado.
