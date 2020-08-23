August 22, 2020
Boxing Results

Results from Las Vegas

In a clash between unbeaten junior welterweights, Israel Mercado (8-0, 7 KOs) won a six round unanimous Adrian Valdovinos (5-1-1, 4 KOs). Scores were 59-55, 60-54, 60-54. First time going the distance for Mercado.

Results from Los Angeles

>