Results from Los Angeles Undefeated 6’6 super welterweight Sebastián “The Towering Inferno” Fundora (15-0-1, 10 KOs) scored an impressive sixth round TKO over Nathaniel Gallimore (21-5-1, 17 KOs). Fundora was in command all the way and referee Ray Corona stepped in to save Gallimore from further punishment. Time was 1:28. Results from Las Vegas Povetkin talks about stunning win

