Undefeated 6’6 super welterweight Sebastián “The Towering Inferno” Fundora (15-0-1, 10 KOs) scored an impressive sixth round TKO over Nathaniel Gallimore (21-5-1, 17 KOs). Fundora was in command all the way and referee Ray Corona stepped in to save Gallimore from further punishment. Time was 1:28.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.