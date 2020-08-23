August 23, 2020
Boxing News

Smith: I wanted stop him in his tracks

Joe Smith Jr Victory
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

With his impressive KO win over former champ Eleider Alvarez, Joe Smith Jr. earned a shot at the vacant WBO light heavyweight title formerly held by Canelo Alvarez. He will face the winner of a WBO eliminator between #1 rated Umar Salamov and #2 Maxim Vlasov.

“Coming into this camp, I knew I had to work on my boxing,” said Smith. “I wanted to be sharp, throw a lot of straight punches. I watched his fight with Kovalev, and Kovalev kind of set the way to beat him. So we watched that and worked off of it. I knew coming in today I had to box a little more because he’s got that great right hand. He caught me with it a couple times, but I can take a punch, too.

“Every time he hit me, I wanted to come and stop him in his tracks, and I did that. I stuck to my game plan, and it was a great fight.

“I feel this one is a big one. I really needed it. I wanted to prove I’m not just a knockout guy. I proved my boxing ability, too, and I showed that tonight.”

