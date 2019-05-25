Middleweight Edgar “Pachanga” Berlanga (11-0, 11 KOs) made it 11 first-round KOs in as many fights by blowing out Gyorgy Varju (7-5, 4 KOs) in 43 seconds.

In a bantamweight bout, former world champion Carlos Cuadras (38-3-1, 27 KOs) outpointed Daniel Lozano (15-7, 11 KOs) over eight. Scores were 80-72, 80-72, 79-73.

Super middleweight Steve “So Cold” Nelson (14-0, 11 KOs), a stablemate of welterweight king Terence “Bud” Crawford, knocked out Victor “The Spartan” Darocha (8-5-1, 6 KOs) in round seven.

Featherweight Orlando Gonzalez (11-0, 8 KOs) scored a third round KO over Patrick Riley (13-2, 7 KOs). Gonzalez dropped Riley in the first round and again in round three to end it. Time was 1:16.

Featherweight Marco Diaz (2-0, 2 KOs) needed just 50 seconds to lay out Edgar Figueroa (3-2, 1 KO) with a big right hand.

Super featherweight Henry “Moncho” LeBron (9-0, 7 KOs) won by first round stoppage against Luis Ruiz Lizarraga Jr. (6-13-1, 2 KOs). Time was 2:43.