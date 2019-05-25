By Gary “Digital” Williams at ringside

Baltimore, MD super middleweight Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson made short work of Tucson, AZ’s Rafael “El Loco” Garcia. Simpson was deadly accurate with his hooks and uppercuts putting Garcia back on heels from the opening bell. A final series of uppercuts forced referee Harvey Dock to stop the contest at 1:19 of the first round. Simpson remains undefeated at 4-0, three KO’s. Garcia is now 9-3, six KO’s.

The opening contest at MGM National Harbor Casino in Oxon Hill, MD set the tone for the rest of the card. Lightweight Luis Gerardo “Palamito” Perez of Puebla, Mexico won a six-round unanimous decision over a very game Mack “Papi” Allison IV of Baltimore, MD. The bout was an absolute slugfest as both men went without jabs and defense and slugged for the entire six rounds. Both men showed grit and toughness but Perez outworked Allison and won the contest by 59-55 scores across the board. Perez’s record rises to 6-2, one KO while Allison’s record falls to 9-3-1, seven KO’s.