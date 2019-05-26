Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring (20-2, 10 KOs) dethroned WBO junior lightweight champion Masayuki Ito (25-2-1, 13 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night before 2,912 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. It was a tactical fight and Ito never could quite figure out the southpaw puzzle of Herring. Scores were 116-112, 118-110, 118-110.

Jamel Herring: “I want to dedicate this fight to my daughter, Ariyanah, who passed away from SIDs. Tonight would have been her 10th birthday, and I dedicate this title to her. Ito was a tough competitor, but I always believed I could win a world title. This is a dream come true, and to do this on Memorial Day weekend makes it even sweeter.”

Promoter Bob Arum: “When we signed Jamel, a lot of people had their doubts, but he showed the heart of a world champion. He’s a true Marine and an American hero. We are so proud of what this young man has accomplished.”