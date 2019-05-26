In a battle of unbeaten former amateur standouts, Roman Zakirov (10-0, 8 KOs) of Azerbaijan stopped Taras Golovashchenko (3-1, 3 KOs) of Ukraine in round four Saturday night at the Sporthalle, Schleife, Germany. Zakirov is off to a rapid start to his career fighting nearly every other month since his pro debut in 2018. Zakirov has shown his ability to win on the road as well. This was Zakirov’s third different country he has fought in as many as fights. He leaves Germany with his unbeaten record intact and the IBO international title. Zakirov’s promoter/manager Kamil Aliyev says Zakirov will likely return within the next few months.