Female boxing legends and world champions Jackie “La Princesa Azteca” Nava (35-4-4, 16 KOs) and Marcela “La Tigresa” Acuña (49-7-2, 20 KOs) battled to a ten round draw on Saturday night at the Estadio de Béisbol “Agustin Flores Contreras” in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico.



Scores were 96-94 for Acuña and 95-95 twice. The speedy Acuña built an early lead, but the “Princesa Azteca” roared back to the delight of the fans.

WBC female flyweight champion Kenia Enríquez (22-1, 9 KOs) retained hr belt by ten round unanimous decision over Leiryn “China” Flores (16-1-1, 13 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 99-91, 100-90.



