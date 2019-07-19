In an upset, unheralded super bantamweight Leonardo Baez (15-2, 8 KOs) soundly defeated previously unbeaten two-time Olympian and NABA titleholder Alberto “Impacto” Melian (5-1, 3 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision. Baez aggressively took the fight to Melian and won by scores of 97-93, 97-93, 97-93.

2012 Olympic bronze medalist and female flyweight contender Marlen Esparza (7-0, 1 KO) outpointed Sonia Osorio (13-7-1, 3 KOs) over eight rounds to retain the NABO title. Scores were 78-74, 79-73, 79-93.