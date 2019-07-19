By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

As the world remembers boxing legend Pernell Whitaker, who tragically passed away last Sunday at the age of 55, the inevitable comparisons between Whitaker and Floyd Mayweather are being made. Hall of Fame world champions Jeff Fenech and Oscar De La Hoya both told Grantlee Kieza of the Courier Mail that Whitaker was better.

“Pernell was regarded as the world’s best fighter pound for pound for many years,” Fenech said. “For a while, there was talk of me fighting him. Believe me, that would have been a hard fight. I was with Pernell at the 1984 Olympics and he was just a brilliant, slick defensive wizard, maybe the best defensive fighter of all time. I got to know him very well over the years. I think he would have been too clever for Floyd Mayweather, even though Floyd is a great fighter too.”

When Oscar de la Hoya was interviewed by Kieza in Mexico in April, the Golden Boy agreed with Fenech, saying that while he had fought a celebrated battle with Mayweather, Whitaker was the best boxer he ever faced. “Pernell was a better fighter than Mayweather,” said De La Hoya, who won a controversial decision against Whitaker. “He was a superb defensive fighter. A very slick southpaw.”