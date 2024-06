WBA #5 middleweight Ian “The Young General” Green (18-2, 12 KOs) overcame a rough start and a closed left eye to get past Roy Barringer (10-5, 6 KOs). Green took a ten round unanimous nod by scores of 96-94, 96-94, 97-93.

In a clash between unbeaten lightweights, Antonio Perez (10-0, 5 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Antonio Williams (16-1-1, 7 KOs). Perez dominated the fight and dropped Williams in round nine. Scores were 99-90 3x.