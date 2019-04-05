Unbeaten super flyweight Aliu Bamidele “Lucky Boy” Lasisi (13-0, 8 KOs) scored a hard-fought twelve round unanimous decision over Ricardo Blandon (10-2, 6 KOs) to claim the vacant WBC International belt on Friday night at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Blandon dropped Lasisi at the end of round three and Lasisi was deducted a point for a headbutt in round four. But Lasisi floored Blandon in round ten to pull out a 114-111 win on all three cards.

In the co-feature, unbeaten featherweight David Oliver Joyce (10-0, 8 KOs) stopped Stephen Tiffney (10-2, 4 KOs) in the seventh round to claim the vacant WBO European strap. Joyce dropped Tiffney in round seven and got a referee’s stoppage at the end of the round.

Local lightweight prospect Majid Al-Naqbi will made his professional debut with a fourth round KO over Vladimir Lytkin (0-3). Lytkin down twice.

Lightweight Sultan Zaurbek (6-0, 4 KOs) scored a fifth round KO over Chenghong Tao (7-6-1, 5 KOs).

Featherweight Shakhobidin Zoirov, who captured a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, won his pro debut with a first round stop of Anthony Holt (5-5-1, 3 KOs).

Unbeaten super middleweight Mateo Tapia (10-0, 6 KOs) stopped Gaganpreet Sharma (8-2, 4 KOs) in the eighth round.