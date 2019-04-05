Before she arrived in New York Thursday for the final part of her training camp, WBO middleweight world champion Christina Hammer shared her thoughts on her showdown for the undisputed middleweight championship against WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight champion Claressa Shields on April 13 live on SHOWTIME from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.



“I’m a long time champion and I know what to do in the ring,” said Hammer. “I know I have the skills to beat her. I have great foot work and my goal is to beat her badly…Claressa has obviously accomplished a lot going back to the Olympics. This is a big step for her and I think it’s going to be a challenge for her. As a person, she’s just my opponent, that’s all.”