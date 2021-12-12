By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Undefeated super lightweight Brandon Lee (24-0, 22 KO’s) of La Quinta, California was impressive in scoring a seventh round knockout over Juan Heraldez (16-2-1, 10 KO’s) of Las Vegas. Lee and Heraldez exchanged at the opening bell with Lee connecting the bold punches in the opening round. Displaying a flashy jab in the second, Lee boxed from a distance as Heraldez trickled blood from his nose stalked. Continuing to box in the third, Lee circled and followed with the right connecting Heraldez that continued to pressure.

It was Lee that began to pressure and follow up with combinations tagging Heraldez with flush punches. In the fifth, Lee picked up the pace letting his hands go and connecting as Heraldez kept the pressure, later in the round Lee began to bleed from his nose but connected with a snapping left hook that drew blood from Heraldez’s nose. Halfway in the sixth, Lee continued to box with Heraldez continuing to stalk as Lee outworked Heraldez. Pumping the jab in the seventh, the jab blinded Heraldez as a one-two combination sent him to the canvas, referee reached a ten count at 2:11 of the seventh.

Filipino Marlon Tapales (35-2, 18 KO’s) disposed of Japan’s Hiroski Teshigawara (22-3-2, 15 KO’s) in two rounds in IBF super bantamweight eliminator. Tapales unloaded on Teshigawara as he took a standing eight count, the Japanese fighter kept fighting but Tapales connected with a left hook sending him through the ropes as referee Jack Reiss gave him the benefit of the doubt. However, the Filipino continued where he left off dropping Teshigawara for a final time as the referee waived the bout at 6 seconds of the second round.

Former cruiserweight title challenger Andrew Tabiti (17-1, 5 KOs) scored a fifth round KO over Mitch Williams (16-8-3, 11 KOs).

Armenian heavyweight Gurgen Hovhahnnisiyan (2-0, 2 KO’s) scored a second round knockout over Nick Jones of Jackson, Mississippi (9-4, 6 KO’s). Hovhannisiyan dropped Jones in round two. He quickly got up but the Armenian continued to attack as Jones’ corner prompted the referee Jerry Cantu to stop the fight at 2:54 of the second.

Super welterweight Custio Clayton (18-0-1, 12 KO’s) won a unanimous decision over Cameron Krael (18-19-3, 5 KO’s). It was a dominant perfomance by Clayton but he had to put his work in against the tough durable Krael in going ten rounds the distance. The judges scored the bout 99-91, 98-92, and 96-94.

Welterweight Bryan Favela (30-2-1, 17 KO) made quick work of Tryron Lucky (15-15- 4, 11 KO’s) in scoring a first round knockout. Referee Jack Reiss stopped the fight as Lucky was out.

In the opening bout from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, super lightweight Jesus Castillo (9-6-2, 3 KOs) of Durango Mexico scored a second round knockout over Miguel Angel Aispuro (12-10-2, 8 KO’s) of Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico. Castillo attacked Aispuro as he did not respond prompting the referee to stop the fight.