December 11, 2021
Results from Madison Square Garden

Middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh (3-0, 2 KOs), grandson of “The Greatest,” Muhammad Ali, won a four round majority decision over Reyes Sanchez (6-1, 2 KOs). Scores were 38-38, 40-36, 39-37.

Rising junior middleweight star Xander Zayas (12-0, 9 KOs) annihilated Alessio Mastronunzio (9-2, 3 KOs) in the first round. Zayas dropped Mastronunzio, then teed off on him til the bout was stopped. Time was 2:52.

Undefeated 38-year-old welterweight prospect Pablo “Pretty Boy” Valdez (6-0, 5 KOs) dropped Julio Cesar Sanchez (11-4, 6 KOs) four times in round four to get a KO at 2:40.

In a clash between unbeaten junior welterweights, John Bauza (16-0, 7 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Michael Williams Jr. (19-1, 12 KOs). Bauza dropped Williams in each of the first three rounds and finished him with three knockdowns in round four. Time was 2:18.

Featherweight James “Crunch Time” Wilkins (10-2, 6 KOs) won n eight round unanimous decision over Juan Tapia (10-4, 3 KOs). Wilkins dropped Tapia in round four. Scores were 77-75, 77-74, 76-75.

Welterweight Kelvin Davis (3-0, 2 KOs), the older brother of Keyshawn Davis, scored a second round TKO over Ryan Schwartzberg (1-4-1, 1 KO). Davis dropped Schwartzberg in round two and the bout was stopped after the round.

Light heavyweight “Mighty” Joe Ward (6-1, 3 KOs) stopped Britton Norwood (10-4-1, 7 KOs) in the first round.

