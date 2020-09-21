September 21, 2020
Boxing Results

Results from Belgium

Belgium had its first boxing event post lockdown Saturday night. Belgium promoter Alain Vanackere of 12 Rounds Boxing presented professional boxing at the Fight Off Training Center in Wavre, Belgium. The main event saw the promoter´s son junior welterweight prospect Antoine Vanackere (14-1, 7 KOs) stop Filip Poturovic in round one.

In a supporting bout unbeaten super welterweight Jan Helin(6-0, 3 KOs) TKO’d Dario Borosa.

The event kicked off what is to be a series of small events featuring young local talent. The show was streamed online at: https://facebook.com/events/s/wavre-boxing-diner-home-1/748736575916648/?ti=icl

