The WBC is officially confirming the postponement of the purse offer ceremony for the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim fight for the vacant WBC Super Middleweight championship. The new date has been set for Tuesday October 6 and will be conducted on an open video conference. The WBC has received registration to participate in this process by TUFF Promotions / TUFF Boxing through Mr. Simon Whittle. All parties are hereby notified of the new date.